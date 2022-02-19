Priyanka Chopra Misses Dad On Parents' Wedding Anniversary, Posts Old Pic On Special Day

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is very close to her family and is often seen spending time with them. The actor shares pictures with her mother and brother on several occasions. As she lost her father, Ashok Chopra, in 2013 to cancer, the actor never fails to remember him on special occasions. On her parents' wedding anniversary, the actor recently shared a throwback picture of her mom and dad and penned how she misses her father.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her parents to wish them a happy wedding anniversary. In the photo, late Dr Ashok Chopra was seen giving a rose to his wife Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The picture showcased the love the actor's parents shared with each other. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned how she always remembers her parents' wedding anniversary. She wrote, "This is always how I remember you anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you."

In several interviews, Priyanka Chopra has mentioned what her father taught her. Last year, the actor shared her unseen childhood picture with her father. In the photo, baby Priyanka could be seen singing with her father on a stage. A note below the picture read, "From my earliest years my dad and I had an understanding: whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song. The New Year's eve I was 5 he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. That jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet - a nursery rhyme - and winning my forgiveness." Sharing the picture and the note, the actor wrote, "It never gets easier… love you dad."

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor now has several projects in the pipeline. She recently signed a film named Ending Things with Marvel fame Anthony Mackie. The actor will also star in a romance drama Text For You and a spy thriller series Citadel. The actor has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/PTI