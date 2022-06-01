Priyanka Chopra Mourns KK's Demise, Sends Condolences To Late Singer's Wife & Children

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on May 31, and the news took his fans as well as his industry friends by storm. On June 1, 2022. actor Priyanka Chopra took to her social media space and mourned the demise of the late singer, KK as she sent her heartfelt condolences to his wife & children.

The late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival.

Priyanka Chopra mourns KK's demise

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and sent her condolences to KK's wife Jyothy Krishna and their two children Nakul and Taamara. The Bajirao Mastani actor tweeted, "Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykk, Nakul, Taamara and everyone who grieves today. Rest in Power KK."

Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykk, Nakul, Taamara and everyone who grieves today.



Rest in Power KK 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/VchJZl5xI3 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 1, 2022

She even shared a clip from one of KK's concerts where he could be heard singing his famous song, Pyar Ke Pal. The clip sees the crowd participating with KK as they could be seen repeating the lyrics after the late singer.

KK honoured with gun salute

A gun salute tribute took place to honour the late singer in Rabindra Sadan. It was earlier scheduled to take place at the airport, but West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee informed netizens of the change online, as the postmortem was still ongoing. The gun salute took place in the presence of his family members and the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

#LIVE | Gun salute being given to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also present



Tune in here - https://t.co/8RYqmPrPqf pic.twitter.com/xE5jn9CCrc — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

The singer's funeral is scheduled to take place on June 2 in Versova, Mumbai.

Image: PTI/ Facebook-KK