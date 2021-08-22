Priyanka Chopra Mourns Pradeep Guha's Death With Emotional Note; Dia, Lara Share Grief

Film producer and well-known media personality Pradeep Guha breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday. The news shocked and saddened numerous stars of the film industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among those who paid her tributes and recalled her fond memories.

Priyanka Chopra mourns Pradeep Guha's death

Priyanka took to Instagram to post pictures of Pradeep Guha, including one where they were seen dancing wholeheartedly and another of PeeCee, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza as Miss India winners, who later went on to win Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Asia-Pacific respectively in 2000.

The Dostana star called Guha her 'forever champion' as she remembered his random calls of encouragement, zest for life and his admirable ambition. Priyanka called his death 'personal'.

Sharing that she will miss his voice and strength, she wrote that she always looked at him as her mentor, for seeing potential in her that she 'never knew' she had, and remininding her on ways she could be better. "You always lead with charge", she wrote.

The 39-year-old also shared a video where Guha said that he saw the actress as a 'lambi race ka ghoda' as a 17-year-old from Bareilly while hailing her determination. He went on to advice people working with Priyanka to challenge her and see how they'd be surprised over how far she could go ahead with it. He also stated that she was up for a lot of greater things than what she had accomplished till now.

She recalled how Guha had shot this video around the release of her recent memoir, in which he featured prominently. "As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on", she said.

Reminiscing all that he had learned from Guha, Priyanka bid goodbye to him with a 'heavy heart' and added that she will miss his 'laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement' and that she will always strive to make him proud. Recalling his line 'picture abhi baaki hai', she sent out condolences to his family. Writing that he had gone too soon, she wrote, "Love you and rest in peace PG".

Dia called Guha a 'formidable force' and thanked him for the courage he had given her for 21 years. She recalled the conversation with him before she left for Miss Asia Pacific, where he told her that she was a 'winner' even if she lost. Lara called her the 'King' who was the most successful 'Queen' maker.

Guha was associated with numerous media companies like Bennett, Coleman, Zee and 9X in senior positions and also produced movies like Fiza and Phir Kabhi. He passed away due to cancer at a hospital in Mumbai, as per sources. He was in his late '60s.

Many celebrities had asked their followers to pray for him when he was in a critical condition in the hospital.