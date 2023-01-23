Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Spend Perfect Sunday With Daughter Malti Marie; See Photos

Priyanka Chopra recently shared family pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas from their beach vacation on Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram account to share adorable pictures of the trio from Malibu and simply wrote, "Sunday" with a heart emoticon in the caption.

In the first image, all three of them are included in the frame. While Priyanka and Nick matched in black winter casuals, Malti was seen in a yellow hooded dress and white tights. Priyanka hid her daughter's face with a white heart emoticon.

The second image featured mommy Priyanka and her daughter distantly observing the sea. Malti is standing on the railing with Priyanka's assistance to take in the view while wearing a white t-shirt without a hood.

The third is a long shot of the three of them standing on the beach with Malti in Priyanka's arms.

Check out the post here:

A few days ago Priyanka also shared a picture from her first magazine shoot with her daughter Malti and captioned it, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM.”

Priyanka on her decision to opt for surrogacy

Recently, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the early turbulent days of her daughter Malti's birth while slamming the trolls for disrespecting her decision to opt for surrogacy.

The 'Baywatch' actress said, “I had medical complications. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my or my daughter’s medical history public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

More on Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick and Priyanka had their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in James C. Strouse's 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be a part of the Russo brothers' eagerly anticipated sci-fi drama 'Citadel'.