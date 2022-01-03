Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Celebrate New Year's With Yacht Ride In 'heaven'

The stars of Bollywood welcomed New Year with a bang. Many of the celebrities of the film industry headed out of Mumbai and spent quality time with their loved ones. The ones abroad, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, too let their hair down to mark the arrival of the new year.

The star couple had an enjoyable time on a yacht to celebrate the occasion. Right from the sun to the sea, the trip seemed to be delightful. PeeCee expressed her gratitude for the presence of her loved ones as she welcomed 2022.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas marks 2022 with Nick Jonas on a yacht

Priyanka and Nick enjoyed some cosy time in each other's arms during their yacht ride. The former donned a dark pink dress while the latter complimented her style well.

She also soaked in in the sun, wearing a bikini and smiling for a selfie. There were some more stunning snaps too, as they enjoyed a drink lit by the rays of the sun, or pouted for a selfie while enjoying a meal together.

As the sunset, there were new year celebrations as Priyanka wore 'Happy New Year' glasses. That seemed to be from the moments the couple had posted to wish their fans, Priyanka giving Nick a kiss.

The couple was accompanied by socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who is the executive director of Serum Institute of India, the manufacturing company behind the Covishield vaccine, led by her husband Adar Poonawalla.

The Mary Kom star termed it as a 'photo dump' as she dropped multiple pictures. She captioned the post that she was 'grateful' for her friends and family. 'Here's to celebrating life', she wrote and used the 'new year' and '2022' in the hashtags. She also showered love on Natasha Poonwalla, with the words 'adore u.'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in 2022

After starring in films like The White Tiger and the Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka has multiple projects to look forward to in 2022. She will star in the Amazon Prime action series Citadel. She is also set to star as a host on the show The Activist.

Nick will star in the film Jersey Boys this year.