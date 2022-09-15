Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Jet Off To Unknown Destination Ahead Of Latter's 30th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored celebrity pairs as they often give couple goals every time they are together. The two always make sure to be with each other on their special days and celebrate together. Whether on their birthdays or anniversary, the couple often goes on vacations to make the occasions extra special. They recently jetted off to an unknown destination ahead of Nick Jonas' 30th birthday.

Nick Jonas is undoubtedly excited to turn 30 on September 16, 2022. The singer took to his Instagram handle to share a video before boarding a private jet. In the video, Jonas, who wore a black t-shirt and matching sunglasses, marched toward the private jet. He then panned the camera and showed the plane decorated for his birthday. Priyanka Chopra was also spotted sitting inside in a denim dress and was busy on a call. Sharing the clip, the Sucker singer added the track In Da Club in the background and wrote, "Here we go." Take a look at the clip here.

Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebration

|Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra rang into her 40th birthday on July 18, 2022. The actor flew to Mexico City with her husband Nick and family and friends. The actor seemingly had a blast on her 40th birthday as her celebration was filled with pool parties, fun at the beach, fine dining and some dancing.

The actor also celebrated her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' six-month birthday. Sharing several glimpses of her birthday, the Quantico star wrote, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

She further added how it was Nick Jonas' plan and wrote, "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas." Priyanka thanked her husband for making her birthday memorable and showered him with love. The actor was grateful as she called herself "lucky."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra