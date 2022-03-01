Global sensation Priyanka Chopra despite staying in LA for years has time and again proved how she is still attached to her Indian roots. Apart from celebrating every festival, the actor-producer recently conducted a small puja on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

The actor who is often seen teaching Indian traditional festivals to her husband-singer Nick Jonas organised a small puja at her residence in LA. The actor took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the ceremony while extending her heartfelt wishes to all.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas conduct special puja on Mahashivratri

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a pink floral saree as she sat down with Nick beside him while worshiping a deity of Lord Shiva. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Har Har Mahadev. Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating.” In another story on Instagram, Priyanka gave a close look at her beautiful pink saree ad thanked designer Pooja Rajpal Jaggi for the ensemble.

This is not the first time that the couple organised a puja at their residence. Earlier, they even conducted a small Diwali puja at their house which was attended by close family members. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, actors like Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Hema Malini, and others also extended their heartiest wishing to fans and well-wishers on Mahashivratri.

Meanwhile, the Sky is Pink actor announced the news of welcoming her first child through surrogacy. Sharing the news in a joint statement, the couple asked the fans and media to respect their privacy and have since remained tight-lipped about the details of their first baby. Not only have the couple not shared any pictures of their newborn but also decided to conceal the baby's gender.

Although fans across the world are curious to see Chopra's child, they continue to respect the couple's request and decided to patiently wait till the couple shares it themselves.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/AP