Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Reveal Daughter Malti Marie's Face; See First Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's face was finally revealed as the little one stepped out for her first public appearance on Monday. Priyanka and her daughter Malti watched the Jonas Brothers -- Nick, Kevin, and Joe receive their star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles.

The entire Jonas family was in attendance to mark the special day. Joe Jonas's wife Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas's better half Danielle, and their daughters, Priyanka along with her daughter Malti were all snapped relishing the moment the Jonas Brothers were honored on Hollywood Boulevard and their careers as musicians celebrated.

However, Priyanka's daughter Maltie stole everyone's thunder at the event. Her photos went viral on the internet and #MaltiMarie started trending on Twitter.

In the photos, Priyanka and Maltie are seen enjoying the event. While Priyanka looked stunning in a brown body-hugging dress, the little one wore an all-white ensemble by Bimbalo and paired it with silver boots and a white hair band.

The actress was seen carrying her little munchkin in her arms as they watched Nick receive his star.



See the photos here:

Nick Jonas's heartfelt speech

After receiving the honorary award, Nick Jonas gave a heartfelt speech where he honored his wife and their one-year-old. He said, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you."

"It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends", he added.

About Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year through surrogacy. In the past, the couple has kept their toddler away from the limelight.

Recently, Priyanka also opened up about the medical complication because of which she opted for surrogacy. She revealed that surrogacy was a necessary step and expressed her joy that she was in a position where she could do this.