Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Glimpse Of Their 'perfect' Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas shared adorable posts dedicated to each other on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actress shared pictures with her 'forever valentines' on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (February 15). The photos featured Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

She captioned the post, "My forever valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones."

See the post here:

On the other hand, Nick shared a clip giving a peek into their romantic Valentine's Day celebrations. The pair sat at a table, drinking champagne, and holding hands as a guitarist played the guitar for them in a peaceful moment.

Priyanka can be seen blushing and beaming as he records her and the ambience of the evening. The singer's post read, "A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart," followed by a red heart.

Check out his post below:

More about Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met while representing Ralph Lauren at the prestigious Met Gala in 2017. The singer popped the question to Priyanka on her birthday trip to London in 2018. The couple tied the knot the same year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. In January last year, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. The actress will also be working on a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. Additionally, she has an online series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.