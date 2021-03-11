Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend quality time together, spotted taking a stroll in London

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who recently reunited with her family and husband Nick Jonas in London was spotted taking a stroll on the streets with Nick while spending some leisure time. Dressed in casual winter wear, while holding a cup of coffee, the two were spotted taking a stroll on the streets with their friend Cavanaugh James.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted in London

The actress wore a white sweater, black leggings, and a denim jacket while her singer-husband was seen donning a blue jacket and black pants. As they took a walk together, Priyanka was seen warming up her hands inside Nick's jacket pocket. Apart from this, other pictures of the couple also surfaced on the Internet where the two can be seen walking hand in hand while giving major couple goals. Earlier this week, Priyanka shared photos from her outing with the Jonas family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, Kevin, and Denise, and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The actor's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra is also in London and was seen in the family pictures. The Baywatch actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from the reunion where she explained how she was delighted to reunite with her family once again.



She had captioned the post and wrote, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited.” Meanwhile, the actress recently took to Twitter and shared details about her upcoming venture in the heart of NYC. She shared a series of pictures from her upcoming restaurant on the east 20th Street which is quite close to Park Avenue. Priyanka through her post specified that her love for Indian food had let to the establishment of the restaurant named SONA. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will announce the 93rd annual Academy Awards on March 15. The Academy took to Twitter and revealed that the power couple will announce the nominations in all 23 categories on Monday. The nominations will be announced in two parts via global live streaming.