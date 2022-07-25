Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin In Black As They Rejoice At Kenny Chesney Concert; Watch

After having a great time together with friends and family on her 40th birthday recently, global sensation Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas let their hair down on a recent date night at a concert. The two stars shared videos from Sofi stadium, California where they attended Kenny Chesney's concert.

Priyanka and Nick who are often seen spending quality time together at various events and sports meets were recently spotted twinning in black and having a gala time with friends as they enjoyed a rocking concert by Kenny Chesney. Nick uploaded videos from the event on his Instagram stories while showing how the couple had a great time grooving to the peppy tracks.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a gala time at Kenny Chesney concert

Nick Jonas shared videos on social media and tagged his wife Priyanka while showing off the amount of fun and enjoyment that had at the concert. Fan clubs shared that video soon after Nick posted it. In the videos posted by Nick, Priyanka looked gorgeous as ever in a black blazer and a bralette, on the other hand, the Sucker singer looked dashing in a black bomber jacket and a white t-shirt.

The love between the two has just left fans drooling over the videos. Priyanka on July 22 shared pictures from her intimate birthday bash where she can be seen celebrating the day with family and friends including Nick, her mother Madhu Chopra, her sister Parineeti Chopra in Mexico. The Sky is Pink star even penned a gratitude note that read, "Just a girl and her birthday squad. So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations are planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl (sic)."

On her birthday, Nick took to Instagram to share a post and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra." The couple is currently embracing parenthood where they are seen spending most of their time with daughter Maltie Marie Jonas.



IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra