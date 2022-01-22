Priyanka Chopra, Nick Welcome Their Baby To The World; Here's All About The Little One

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm with their news of becoming parents. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news and ask for some privacy during their much important time. While fans are eager to see their baby or even just catch a glimpse of the little one, here are several details, including whether Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a boy or a girl.

As per a recent report by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in a Southern California hospital. The baby was born on Saturday in Southern California. However, nothing, including the baby's name, has been revealed by the couple yet. Moreover, they have asked their fans to give them their privacy during important family time.

Priyanka, Nick welcome their first baby

Taking to their respective social media handles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)." The couple has been receiving warm wishes from Bollywood and Hollywood ever since their announcement. Lilly Singh and Kal Penn were seemingly thrilled as the comedian penned, " AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!" Kal Penn offered to babysit their newborn and wrote, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!" The entire film industry, including Zoya Akhtar, Shefali Shah, and many more sent their love to the little one. Huma Qureshi wrote, "This is amazing! @priyankachopra Congratulations @nickjonas."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot back in 2018 in a three-day ceremony in Jodhpur. The couple had their nuptials as per both Hindu and Christian traditions. While they had a magnificent white wedding, the couple also tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony with seven pheras. The couple has been through thick and thin and has stayed by each other's side.

The question of having a baby was popped up several times before the couple, but seemingly they had everything planned beforehand. Recently, the couple was also in headlines and were rumoured to be parting ways after Priyanka dropped both her surnames from her social media handles. However, they did not address the rumours and only showered love on each other via Instagram.

image: Instagram/@priyankachopra