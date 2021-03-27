Priyanka Chopra Officially Announces Opening Of Her Restaurant 'Sona', Pens Note For Nick

Actress and singer Priyanka Chopra is elated as finally, the day has arrived when she is set to officially announce the opening of her restaurant Sona in New York. Calling it a “labour of love”, the global sensation penned a gratitude note on Instagram and expressed her emotions of listening to the feedbacks of the people and her curiosity to give the world, a taste of timeless India.

Priyanka Chopra officially anounces restaurant opening

The inauguration of the project comes after when Priyanka, restaurateur Maneesh Goyal had performed a small puja in the restaurant to seek blessings from God before the beginning of something new. The Baywatch actress explained the entire journey of coming up with a thought for Indian food cravings to opening up a whole new restaurant to quest the thirst for it.



Priyanka in her post called it a "team effort" while describing how collectively her team contributed to the building of the new venture. She wrote that from discussing ' menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions' her team ran from pillar to post to give the restaurant that perfect charm. While concluding the post, Priyanka thanked her husband and singer Nick Jonas for suggesting the name 'Sona' which means 'Gold.' She jokingly explained that Nick came across this word in India where he heard it through their wedding.



At last, she mentioned that the restaurant is opened while following all the COVID-19 norms and protocols. "TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!"

Adding, she wrote. " We’re opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime. We can’t wait to serve you! Link in Bio for all the details. Yes, team!! We did it!"

(Image credit: PTI/Instagram)