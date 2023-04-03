Priyanka Chopra On Being 'cornered In Bollywood': It's The Truth Of My Journey

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the comments she made on her treatment in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra has been part of several Bollywood titles such as Kaminey, Saat Khoon Maaf, Dil Dhadakne Do, Fashion, and more. However, she previously said that she was ostracized in the industry.

Chopra attended the Citadel press conference in Mumbai, India, along with her co-star Richard Madden. While reflecting on the comments she made about her time in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra said that she had a “tumultuous relationship” with the events that transpired throughout her career in Bollywood. However, she added that she eventually moved on, which is why it’s easy for her to have an easier relationship with it.

"Now where I am, I was ok enough to kind of articulate what I felt,” said Priyanka, while answering a question at the Citadel press conference. The Love Again star added, “I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred, then I forgave. I moved on a long time ago, and I made my peace with it.” The 40-year-old actor also gave insights into how the series was made.



Priyanka Chopra’s comments on her career in Bollywood

The Sky is Pink actor said during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard that she was “pushed into a corner” in Bollywood. She added that she had beef with several people and that she isn’t good at “playing that game.” That’s what led the star to pursue a career in Hollywood, which started with her role in ABC’s Quantico in 2015.

Priyanka Chopra later appeared in her first Hollywood title, Baywatch, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She later appeared in the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix: Resurrections. She is currently slated to appear in Citadel, which is set to release on April 28. It also features The Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Margin Call star Stanley Tucci.