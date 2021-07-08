Priyanka Chopra On Dilip Kumar's Death: 'his Contribution Is Invaluable, Irreplaceable'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra might not be in the country to pay tribute in person to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, however, she took to Twitter and hailed his untraceable legacy. The actress commented on ‘Yusuf Saab’s contribution to the Indian cinema and called it ‘Invaluable and irreplaceable.’ While sharing a few pictures of the thespian, the actress penned an emotional note recalling some of his iconic works on the silver screen.

Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Priyanka shared pictures of the late actor’s iconic film Saudagar and wrote that the icon lived his life with his head held high. “‘You don’t claim your place with your head… but you do it with your head held high.’ – Saudagar. Yusuf Sa’ab lived his life with his head held high.” The actress expressed her privilege of being able to meet the late actor once in her lifetime and felt fortunate to receive his blessings. She continued, “Very few people got the opportunity to meet him, and I am one of those fortunate ones. Ever since I got to know Saira Ma’am and Yusuf Sa’ab, I have only gotten love and blessings from them. Meeting him and having a casual conversation are some of the most precious moments of my life.”

उनसे मिलने का मौका बहुत कम लोगों को मिला था, लेकिन उनमे से एक खुशनसीब मैं हूँ| जबसे मैंने सायरा जी और यूसुफ साहब को जाना है मुझे उनसे सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्यार और दुआऐं मिली है| उनसे मिलना, कुछ हलकी बातें करना, मैं अपनी ज़िन्दगी के कुछ सबसे हसीन पलों में गिनती हूँ|



While concluding her condolences, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Yusuf Saab’s contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family. Rest in peace.” The veteran actor who was born Yusuf Khan, passed away on Wednesday, July 7 morning in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

The actor was buried at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honour. Though Priyanka and Dilip Kumar never shared screen space, however, there were certain films that never saw the light of the day, and one of them was with Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra. The film was titled Asar, and Priyanka has spoken about this film in her recently released memoir Unfinished. Unfortunately, this film got shelved even before it began filming. As per Priyanka Chopra’s novel, Unfinished, she has mentioned that she had to undergo minor nose surgery right before the shooting could begin.

This surgery did not go as planned, and the actress’ face completely changed. This was the same time when she had signed four films, three in Hindi and one in Tamil. One of these films was Asar starring the late Dilip Kumar Ji and Ajay Devgn. Due to her changed look post-surgery, she was dropped out of the project. Asar was scheduled to be directed by Kuku Kohli and Produced by Dinesh Patel. After Priyanka was dropped, the film got shelved due to unknown reasons.

IMAGE: PTI/DILIPKUMAR/Instagram

