Priyanka Chopra On How Her Achievements Are 'blindsided' By Gossip: 'It's Frustrating'

Actress, global sensation Priyanka Chopra who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas recently spoke about how the couple is not defined by each other and they are quite popular in their respective industries. During a recent appearance at Telegraph's Imposters podcast, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she secretly hoped that headlines around her wedding would have read 'international global superstar Priyanka Chopra marries singer'? After hearing the question, Priyanka broke into laughter.

Priyanka Chopra's views on gossips around her personal life

While the actress believes that her husband and she both belong to a creative field, she shared that in real life, she is not ‘competing with her husband. Priyanka further elucidated that she takes immense pride that Nick is a multi-hyphenated person and both of them come from different creative fields. She also shared that both of them are not defined by each other.

Priyanka added that she does find it frustrating when her professional achievements are 'blindsided' by the gossip surrounding her personal life. She explained that people are excited about her personal life as she is not very ‘public by nature.’ She even shared how in pop culture, entertainment business, when an artist is a public person the curiosity In people tends to generate with time. Priyanka finds it ‘hard’ to juggle between the two, yet she is realistic about it.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time with family in New York. During the weekend, Priyanka also hosted a birthday party for her mother, Madhu Chopra. Spending her time with family, Priyanka was seen exploring the streets of New York City, while also celebrating pride month. She captioned the post, "Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! Picture Credit- @anjula_acharia". Several others snaps were shared on her IG story.

IMAGE: PTI

