Priyanka Chopra Once Stayed Up All Night To Defend India's Honour To Receive An A

After establishing herself as the leading lady of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra took a flight overseas and fiercely represented India in Hollywood through her versatile roles. Starting her journey by winning the Miss India World title, the actor held several titles including the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. From entertainment to philanthropical work, Chopra did not miss any opportunity to represent her country and its culture.

Priyanka Chopra recalls time she defended India's honour

The 39-year-old actor has faced several hurdles, even after being an established actor and further making it big in Hollywood. Opening up about the same, Chopra's recent interview with Vogue India shed light on the obstacles faced by Indian minority overseas. She opened up about the time she attended school in the US and the kids asking her stereotypical questions about India. The actor moved in with her aunt at the age of 13 to Newton, Massachusetts from where she moved places to Cedar Rapids, Lowa and Queens, New York.

The kids would ask Chopra whether she rode elephants and cows to school. Instead of getting upset over the questions, the actor recalled staying up all night to prepare a project to shine a light on modern India that the world was unaware of. She stated, ''They couldn’t believe that we had cars. I was so mad,'' and recalled printing out images of modern Mumbai. She showed the technology and all the 'cool stuff' that Mumbai had for the project for which she was graded an 'A'.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

The actor is currently swamped with numerous projects lined up for releases in the upcoming years. Chopra is currently shooting for Amazon Prime original series Citadel. She took to her Instagram to share interesting updates about her high octane action flick. PeeCee uploaded a picture of her mud-stained face by writing, ''Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel.''

Along with Citadel, Chopra will also be seen in Text For You and The Matrix 4. The 39-year-old also recently announced an adventure drama Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram by writing, ''This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.''

(Image Credits: PTI)