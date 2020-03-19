When Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About Being Bullied For Her Skin Colour In High School

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the top of her game in both her professional and personal life. The global icon, however, in an interview with a leading publication had opened up about being bullied.

Priyanka Chopra talked about the bullying she faced

Priyanka Chopra was born in India, but at the age of 13, she moved to the United States to live with her aunt. She attended high schools in Massachusetts, Iowa, and Queens, New York, where she was bullied for her skin colour. In an interview, she revealed that she faced racist behaviour when she was in the 10th grade. She was called by names like ‘Brownie,’ ‘Curry,’ and was even told to ‘go back on the elephant she came on’.

She told the publication that during her time in high school in Boston, she was a gawky, imperfect child. She explained this by stating her life was an epitome of imperfection as she was not perfect, beautiful and stunning like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She further added that she had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background and had white marks on her legs.

The Gunday actor then also spoke about her bullying experience. She explained that there was a girl who was a major bully and she did not like Priyanka because her boyfriend liked her. Hence, she made her life hell and used to call her names. Later, the actor also explained how she was fearful of the bully. She mentioned that she hoped her story could inspire people to not ‘be afraid of who they are’.

Apart from this, the international star was ridiculed for her picture which appeared on Maxim India’s cover. The photo had Priyanka’s armpits looking a tad bit too photoshopped and for this reason, many trolled her for being plastic and promoting false body image. However, Priyanka got back at her bullies and posted another picture of her revealing her armpits and captioned it as “another pit stopping photo”.

