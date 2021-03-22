Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Connection To Christianity & Islam; Fans React

Priyanka Chopra is achieved success and fame on a global level, having worked in several Bollywood films before eventually landing Hollywood projects. While she has opened up about herself in the many interviews that she has given in her past, her latest interview with popular host Oprah Winfrey has witnessed the actor making several interesting revelations about herself that were not known of before. She has talked about how she has been aware of different cultures and religions in India such as Christianity and Islam right since her childhood, which has yielded all kinds of reactions on social media.

Priyanka Chopra on being aware of Indian religions and culture

Priyanka Chopra’s Oprah interview is the first occasion where the two personalities are seen having a candid conversation with each other on television. The actor made sure to promote her latest memoir Unfinished during the course of the interview, along with opening up about herself. One of the highlights in the interview came when Priyanka talked about how she has been familiar with Christianity and Islam since a child. She said that she used to study in a convent school, which made her learn about Christianity.

She also talked about how her father “used to sing in a mosque", which also made her learn about Islam. A clip of this moment went viral on social media. While some netizens expressed their confusion and doubts about this statement in their comments, there were also many who defended Priyanka. Some netizens asked how her father would be singing at a mosque since it is only the ‘Azan’ or the holy prayer that is sung at mosques. Others were seen asking to be tolerant of Priyanka’s words, as statements can often be misunderstood by the public.

They don't sing in a mosque. They recite the holy Quran and Azan. Someone help me understand her. — Gem ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@NetnobodyX) March 20, 2021

I thought singing wasn't allowed in mosques or do i know wrong ?? — Winterdeame|Forever (@alaska4pinkss) March 20, 2021

Seriously guys have some tolerance being sikh we do kirtan in gurudwaras if my anyone from different religion says they were Singing it's not wrong just use of words some aware about religion would make who isn't a sikh and that's ok — GSD (@Gur_siingh) March 20, 2021

Perhaps.. The understanding of Islam, for her, was from songs sung by her dad. The mosque was one of the venues she could remember.. Or I could be wrong. — Azureen Adam (@AdamAzureen) March 22, 2021

It's nice to know Priyanka was educated in a missionary Christian school so she's aware of Christianity . Belief comes from within the heart & ofcourse practice , otherwise it's just superficial , artificial . Being aware is a good start ! — rash azi (@rashazi1) March 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has worked in a long list of hit films in her career. Some of her most popular Hindi films include Dil Dhadakne Do, Mary Kom, Barfi, and She was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. She is all set to appear in the upcoming instalment of the Matrix film series.