Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Mental Health & What Kept Her Sane In Lockdown Period

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent the Covid-19 lockdown with her husband singer Nick Jonas for 6 months in Los Angeles, USA. The 38-year-old actor even published her memoir Unfinished in this period which became a New York Times best-seller within a week. In a recent interview, she opened up about her mental health and revealed what kept her sane during the lockdown period.

Priyanka Chopra on her mental health during lockdown

In an interview with Byrdie, Priyanka Chopra confessed she spent her time on the couch binge-watching television for hours like other people. However, that phase lasted for only two weeks for her. The Quantico star said what really helped her was having a sense of purpose every single day. She decided she was going to work on something larger than herself and which was outside of herself. The other thing that helped her she said was to surround herself with people she loved. She said she would 'stay in a bubble with her husband and her dogs' and also stay in touch with her family and friends and took time to get on Facetime with them while she is working and even chat. She said talking with people was more helpful than binge-watching TV shows.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed she has gotten back into a workout routine in lockdown which surprised her. The White Tiger star usually used to find excuses in the past like she was on set the entire day for 12 hours and then she would somehow end up cancelling her work out session. She said even when the lockdown started she thought she will be on vacation mode but instead, she started to get more consistent on working out which surprised her.

She revealed she started her day with a workout in quarantine and she will not be letting go of the habit in the future. She said she tries to work out at least 4 days a week even if she was shooting and since lockdown, she had come to realize how to do easy workouts at home which does not require a gym or a treadmill or a reformer and it still made a difference. She concluded by saying she won't be making any excuses in the future.

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram