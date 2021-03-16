Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Incident When She Was Yelled At By A Choreographer

Priyanka Chopra has been in the limelight quite often these days. From Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished memoir to her movie The White Tiger receiving BAFTA nominations, she is receiving praises from all around the world. The actress recently opened up about an incident that happened to her while filming the movie Andaaz. Read more about it here -

In a recent interaction with HT brunch, Priyanka Chopra opened about an incident that took place on the sets of the movie Andaaz which also featured Akshay Kumaar and Lara Dutta. After Priyanka Chopra's Miss World win in the year 2000, Andaaz was her first movie. According to the report, a choreographer on the sets of Andaaz told Priyanka, “Just because you’re Miss World, don’t presume you can dance. Learn to do your job before you report for work!”. Talking about the incident, the actress revealed that the incident was a critical foundation of her career. It taught her the difference between being an amateur and a professional and how it was essential to be prepared.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished was released on 9th February 2021 and quickly made it to The New York Times Best Seller list. Unfinished is her memoir which the actress describes as a "collection of personal essays, stories and observations". The book is a collection of various events that happened in the actress' life during her long career. In the memoir, she wrote about an incident when a director told her to get her “proportions fixed”. She wrote in her memoir how that director said that if she wanted to be an actress, she would need to have her proportions 'fixed'. "He knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment”, she mentioned in her memoir.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently seen supporting hubby Nick Jonas for his newly released album Spaceman. The actress will next be seen alongside Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel and will also be the lead in romantic drama Text for You which will also feature actor Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion.