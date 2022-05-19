Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Doing 'Jee Le Zaraa'; Talks About 'sisterhood' In The Industry

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood's first-ever all-female road trip film- Jee Le Zaraa. In a recent interview with Deadline, Chopra opened up about how getting three top female stars together for a project would've been a difficult task a few years back, with many 'pitting' them against each other.

The Quantico star noted how in the early 2000s there was intense competition due to a 'predominantly patriarchal society' where only one female star could emerge as the best. She further spoke about how the trajectory has changed since, with women standing up for each other.

Priyanka Chopra on doing Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina

Describing the positive change in the erstwhile patriarchal setup, Priyanka stated, "Over time, I think especially in my generation, we’ve all made immense strides in digging in our feet and creating a sisterhood, which I’m very proud to be part of now as a community."

While talking about how far women in the entertainment business have come, Priyanka cited her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa to demonstrate the 'sisterhood' created in the industry. "I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it."

She continued, "But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavour at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling."

For the uninitiated, Jee Le Zaraa is being helmed by Farhan Akhtar, while Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are bankrolling it. The project will reportedly go on floors in September this year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)