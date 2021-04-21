Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On How She Prevented Wardrobe Malfunction During Miss World 2000

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on cloud nine these days following the success and Oscar nomination of her film The White Tiger. The Quantico star also turned an author a few months ago and recalled in an interview how she prevented a wardrobe malfunction from happening during the Miss World 2000 pageant in front of thousands of people.

When Priyanka Chopra prevented wardrobe malfunction at the Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra, who went on to be crowned as Miss World 2000, told People that she was dressed in an off-shoulder deep cut gown, with a sheer dupatta wrapped around her elbows and a matching neckpiece. She said that her dress was "taped on" to her. By the end of the day, she was sweating a lot which resulted in the possibility of the dress coming apart. To prevent that from happening, she kept her hands folded in a "namaste" gesture and saved her face in front of everyone. Priyanka also added that everyone thought that she was actually doing "namaste" to everyone, but in fact, she was only doing that to hold her dress up.

In another instance of wardrobe malfunction, Priyanka mentioned that her outfit from the 2018 MET Gala was a custom made Ralph Lauren gown made of deep red velvet and a golden headpiece. She recalled that the corset that she wore underneath the dress was very tight and uncomfortable. She felt as if it "reshaped" her ribs. The actor added that she couldn't breathe nor could she eat much that day.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently published her biography Unfinished that went on to become a best-seller. She was last seen in the Oscar-nominated movie The White Tiger. The actor who frequents between the US and India will be next seen in the latest instalment of the Matrix series starring Keanu Reeves She will also appear in the English language film Text For You, which is a remake of the German film SMS für Dich. She is also the founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house based in Mumbai.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)