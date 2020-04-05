Priyanka Chopra Or Kendall Jenner, Who Wore Ralph And Russo Better?

Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner are widely popular among fans. Priyanka Chopra has managed to attain international fame and has also been a bankable star in Bollywood. From playing the role of a gorgeous model in Fashion, Chopra has gone on to nailing red carpet events. Be it Zuhair Murad white gown at the Oscars or the ethereal Schiaparelli Couture gown at Cannes, the actor is known for experimenting with her looks and fashion choices.

On the other hand, Kendall started her modelling career in the year 2009. The model is the brand ambassador for several brands and has also walked the red carpet for leading designers around the globe. Both celebrities are quite active on their Instagram handles and never fail to impress fans with their fashion statement. A long time back, the stars were spotted wearing a Ralph and Russo gown which appeared to be similar. Take a look at their similar outfits and decide who wore it better:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph and Russo tulle strapless gown at Oscars 2017. The ivory white column creation which had a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complimented her look with a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side-parted hair and soft pink lips. The actor rounded off her look with a pair of matching sandals.

Kendall Jenner

While attending the Chopard SPACE party, which was co-hosted by Rihanna, during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner opted for a dress that looked similar to what Priyanka Chopra wore for Cannes 2017. Her floor-length Ralph and Russo gown featured a structured bodice with sheer side panels. She opted for mid-parted hair and left it open. She paired her stunning outfit with a shining choker and matching sapphire-diamond earrings from Chopard. With a dewy make-up look and a nude lip colour, she looked elegant in this outfit.

