Check Priyanka Chopra Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night!

Priyanka Chopra who recently appeared for the Golden Globes 2020 awards wearing a stunning outfit along with her stylish husband Nick Jonas is always the talk of the town whenever she appears for a red carpet event. Priyanka Chopra is a global star and often nakes headlines for her projects in Bollywood and Hollywood, charity work, entrepreneurial ventures etc. The Baywatch actor, however, always garners appreciation for her fashion outings. Take a look at some of her outfit choices that would perfectly work for a date night with your partner.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Ravishing Pink Outfit At Golden Globes 2020 With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Outfits

A simple neon pink off-shoulder gown with minimalist glittery jewellery is something that is not only suitable for a red carpet look, but the gown is perfect for a date night look as well.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Passionate New Year Kiss On The Beach; See Pic

Floral dress with a diamond cut out at the neck portion makes for a perfect flirty as well as a cheerful date night outfit.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

The formal suit outfit which is paired with a matching sheer stocking is the perfect look for a date night look when visiting a semi-formal event in your date night.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Priyanka Chopra knows perfectly how to accentuate her best features wearing a broad matching belt over a free-flowing dress with small floral prints that will be perfect for a summer date night. The neck cut out of the dress is the highlight of her outfit.

For those who aren't afraid of going full-on glam can go for this high thigh slit black gown which Priyanka has paired with a netted silhouette inside.

Priyanka Chopra will be appearing for a Netflix film adapted on Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes. Chopra is also in the news for her association with Mindy Kaling for a comedy film on Indian-American wedding. She will also star in the film based on the non-fiction book titled Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.