Priyanka Chopra Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Olivia Newton-John; 'Your Legacy Will Shine On'

Singer Olivia Newton-John passed away on 8 August 2022 at the age of 73. Reportedly, the Grease fame was battling breast cancer for several years. The news of her death was confirmed via her social media handle. Post Olivia's shocking demise, several celebrities took to their social media and remembered the late singer. Joining the list is actor Priyanka Chopra who headed to her Instagram and paid tribute to the star.

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief on Olivia Newton-John's death

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John. While sharing an old picture of Olivia from the musical romantic comedy film Grease, Priyanka penned an emotional message for the departed soul. The Matrix Resurrections star wrote, "Rest in Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Your legacy will always shine on."

Take a look:

Apart from Priyanka, other actors who mourned the demise of Olivia Newton-John include Grease director John Travolta, Randal Kleiser, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, and more.

John Travolta remembers Olivia Newton-John

American actor John Travolta also remembered his dear friend Olivia Newton-John. The actor took to his Instagram handle and expressed his grief at the sad news. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Take a look:

More about Olivia Newton-John's death

Olivia's official Facebook page confirmed the news of her death. The long note read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. "

For the unversed, Olivia was one of the most popular recording artists during the 1970s and 1980s era. She also won a Grammy award for her 1982 collection Olivia Physical. Moreover, she emerged as the second female solo artist to bag the No. 1 album on spot on the Billboard 200 chart back-to-back in 1975.