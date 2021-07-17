Priyanka Chopra Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Surekha Sikri, Calls Her 'actor Par Excellence'

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri who was known for her versatility in acting passed away on July 16 morning, leaving behind a trail of unmatched legacy. The actor, who was known for her acting prowess in films like Badhaai Ho, died due to a cardiac arrest. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared a video of the late actor where she can be seen reciting a couple of couplets.

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri

While paying her tribute, Priyanka mentioned that the Balika Vadhu star was an ‘actor par excellence' and she had ‘inspired’ generations of actors with her acting. “An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time. #SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated. My condolences to the family” tweeted Priyanka.

An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time. #SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated. My condolences to the family🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BhcAWUPofF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 16, 2021

Apart from Priyanka, the veteran actor was offered condolences by an array of Bollywood stars who were charmed by her persona and acting skills. Her Badhaai Ho team including Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra paid their tribute while sharing old memories from the film. Apart from the team, actor Avika Gor who played the role of Anandi in the television show Balika Vadu penned an emotional note for the late actor while calling her ‘an inspiration.’ Other celebrities like Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda also mourned the loss of the veteran actor.

She started her career in Bollywood in 1978 with Kissa Kursi Ka. Some of her memorable movies include Badhaai Ho, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil... Indumati Lala Mehra. Surekha Sikri was a three-time National Award-winning actor, who was critically acclaimed for her performances in the theatre. The news about the actor’s demise was shared by Surekha Sikri’s manager in a statement:

"Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers," read a statement from her manager. "The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” it added.

