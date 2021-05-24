Priyanka Chopra Pens A Sweet Note For Her Longtime Manager On Her Birthday; See Picture

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday wish for her longtime manager Anjula Acharia. Sharing a throwback picture of the two, she penned a note in which she said, “I’m so sad I can’t be with you.” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's latest post below.

Priyanka Chopra drops a wish for her manager

Priyanka shared a selfie in which Anjula can be seen wearing a light blue, netted top whereas, Priyanka can be seen wearing a low neck, red, blazer. Both posed towards the camera with a smile and in her caption, Priyanka wrote, “Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I’m so sad I can’t be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn’t have imagined.. I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when u imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling @anjula_acharia.” Have a look at her post below.

Priyanka Chopra at Billboards Music Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra has been in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel for some time now. Recently, the actor flew from London to Los Angeles to present at the Billboards Music Awards 2021. She was also there to support her husband, Nick Jonas who served as the host of the show.

Priyanka wore a golden, low neck, thigh-high slit dress and added a belt. She paired her look with diamond earrings and opted for golden pencil heels, while her hair was left loose. On the other hand, Nick wore a green pant shirt set with an oversized baggy jacket in the matching shade. He paired his look with a golden chain on one side of his trouser pocket and black leather shoes.

Most recently, Priyanka also shared a note appreciating Nick as he hosted the ceremony despite his cracked rib. Sharing a BTS picture, she wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

