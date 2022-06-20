This year the joyous occasion of Father's Day turned extra special for new parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple had announced the birth of their first child, a daughter through a joint statement in January. Priyanka and Nick, who have welcomed the newborn through surrogacy, had fabulous Father's Day celebrations on June 19.

On the special day, Priyanka shared a beautiful picture of both Nick and their daughter from their time together. While extending wishes to Nick on '1st Father's Day,' Priyanka wrote how she witnesses the' greatest joy' to see Nick with their daughter. Post completing the shoot of her next Hollywood project, Citadel, the actor confessed her happiness of coming back home on such an amazing day.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pen special Father's Day post

In the picture, Nick can be seen holding their daughter as the little one tries to stand on her feet. Malti is seen wearing a red dress with white shoes. What caught the attention of fans were the specially customised sneakers, gifted by Priyanka, that both father-daughter duo was wearing. While the sneakers Malti is wearing bear the initial 'MM' on both while Nick's sneakers have the initials 'MM's' written on one and 'Dad' written on the other pair.

"Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you... here’s to many more."

On the other hand, Nick also penned a note for her daughter while celebrating the day. He thanked his wife Priyanka for gifting him such beautiful sneakers and for making him a daddy. "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there," the Sucker singer wrote.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans gushed and admired the sweet bond between the father and daughter. One of the fans wrote, "so precious, and those shoes are love." Another user also commented on the eye=catchy shoes and wrote, "The matching shoes are PERFECT." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Omgggggg this is so cute," while another wrote, "God, protect this beautiful family from evil people."

Meanwhile, ever since both Nick and Priyanka have announced the arrival of their daughter, fans are curious to know more about the little one and her parents who are enjoying this new phase. Recently, during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, via People, the 29-year-old described life after becoming parents as the 'magical season' of their lives. He also added, ''It's pretty wild. She's the best,'' and stated that it was a 'blessing' to have her home. ''It's been wonderful."

IMAGE: Instagram/NickJonas