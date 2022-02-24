Priyanka Chopra Pens Long Cryptic Note After Rosie O'Donnell Publicly Apologies To Her

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a massive fan-following worldwide. The global star is always in the limelight due to her upcoming projects, but this time she garnered all the attention due to a statement by comedian Rosie O'Donnell. Recently, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had an awkward encounter with US comedian, Rosie O’Donnell.

The well-known comedian took to her Instagram handle and shared two videos where she revealed that she encountered the star couple in Malibu and greeted them. However, the meeting quickly turned awkward when she called The Matrix star Deepak Chopra's daughter. In the video, she said, “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter". Further, she also revealed that when she was talking to Priyanka, she said she knew her dad and Priyanka was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She further said ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. After which Rosie felt embarrassed and quickly apologised to the actor.

Rosie believed all along that Priyanka was the daughter of Indian-origin American author Deepak Chopra and told PeeCee that she knew the former Miss Word's father. Following this, the comedian apologised to Priyanka Chopra for the goof up. After which, this topic became a point of discussion for netizens. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and penned a cryptic note reacting on the matter.

Priyanka Chopra Pens cryptic note after Rosie O'Donnell's public apology

On Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note about 'respecting everyone's differences in an authentic way'. In the note, Pee Cee talked about how everyone is unique and they deserve to be respected for their unique individuality and not referred to as 'someone' or somebody's wife, especially in a sincere apology. In the end, she concludes her note by saying, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak Chopra, just like not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith.

Here take a look-

Nick Jonas also reacted to this and he reshared the post on his Instagram and wrote, "Well said my love".

Image: AP, Instagram/@priyankachopra