Priyanka Chopra Pens Motivational Note On Recycling Plastic, Says 'We Can All Do Our Bit'

Global sensation, Priyanka Chopra, recently took to Instagram and penned a powerful message on recycling plastic. The actress wrote about the sufferings of the planet because of plastic waste. She suggested that everyone should recycle or use products that are recyclable. Giving an example, she shared the picture of her haircare range Anomaly uses thin plastic which can be recycled and hence, does not damage the Earth. She urged all her fans and followers to do the same and protect Mother Nature from being permanently damaged.

Priyanka Chopra on waste management

The actress wrote about the Earth is getting ‘trashed’ by the harmful waste that is being secreted by huge industries and factories, causing adverse effects to the environment. She wrote, “We can all do our bit. We have one, sacred planet and she needs our help. 91% of plastic in the world isn't recycled! Numbers don’t lie...Mother Earth is getting trashed. We can see it all around us. It’s so important that we all do our part in limiting the amount of new plastic that ends up in our landfills and oceans. With @anomalyhaircare’s packaging, my team and I have tried to do our bit towards leaving the earth better than how we found it. We can do this. Let's commit to treating every day like it's #EarthDay. #happyearthday." Apart from this, she also started the Trash Talk challenge where she requested people to audit their trash bin so that they can evaluate how sustainably reflect on things people need to improve.



Earlier, The White Tiger actress who is also the Global Ambassador of UNICEF, working towards several causes, revealed her latest initiative towards making cruelty-free and sustainable hair products. In the video shared on Instagram, Priyanka started by saying that there several beauty products in the market that are cruelty-free and sustainable in the environment, but seldom any hair care products. This made her realize how much carbon footprints are being left behind which is damaging to the earth. She wrote in the caption that it was her attempt to reduce the plastic prints and leave the earth in a better position than we found it.



(Image credit: priyankachopra/ Instagram)