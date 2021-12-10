Priyanka Chopra Pens Note For Sister Parineeti As She Completes 10 Years In Bollywood

From her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 to her recent release Saina in 2021, actor Parineeti Chopra has come a long way in Bollywood. She has won the hearts of the audience as has gained appreciation from the critics for her stunning performance in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, The Girl On The Train, etc.

As the Ishaqzaade actor completes 10 years in the industry, her sister Priyanka Chopra showered her with love and appreciation as she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the former saying that she was proud of her talent and her incredible journey. She wrote "Tisha, so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you've achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry!"

Parineeti Chopra celebrates 10 years in Bollywood with team Uunchai

Earlier in the day, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared how the team of her upcoming film Uunchai had planned the 'best ever surprise' for her. The team had decked up the sets and brought in a cake for her.

Parineeti noted that she's grateful for having gotten the opportunity to celebrate with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani among others. She captioned the post saying, "The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of #Uunchai and #TeamParineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right ✨10 years .. and I’m just about starting! @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @boman_irani #SoorajBarjatya. Special love for my A-team/family without whom I am nothing! It truly takes a village! Neha, Ajayji, Micheal, Manju, Govind, Sanjay and the massive team at YRF - You make this crazy, hectic life better! 😊💕 Needless to say, I am nothing without my FANS. Thank you for making me a part of your lives."

Parineeti Chopra's journey :

The Ishaqzaade actor made her debut by playing a supporting role in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and then appeared in many films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina, Kill Dill and the list goes on. Her performance in the film The Girl On The Train was really appreciated by the audience.

