Priyanka Chopra Plans Arm Wresting Match With Parineeti; Latter Says 'she Would Beat Me'

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra share a strong bond as they are cousins on their parental side. The two are often seen together and are both currently residing in London. Both the actors are much like any other cousin duo and have their fair share of fun. Recently, a fan asked Parineeti if she could beat Priyanka in arm wrestling. Reading Parineeti's reply, Priyanka Chopra asked her for a match whenever they meet next.

Priyanka Chopra plans an arm-wrestling match with Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra often keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Several times the Ishaqzaade actor has conducted 'Ask Me Anything' sessions on Instgram. Parineeti Chopra held yet another AMA session and told her followers to ask her only 10 cool questions as she took a stroll in a park in London. Amid the questions about her career and travel plans, a fan asked the Hasee Toh Phasee actor if she could beat her Mimi Didi in an arm-wrestling match. The fan wrote, "Can you beat Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling". Parineeti replied to the story with a photo of her shocked face. She wrote, "Naa I think she would beat me!". She also tagged Priyanka in the story. The story caught Priyanka Chopra's attention. She reshared the story and wrote, "Y don't we try it next time ure home!". Parineeti reshared Priyanka's response and added a GIF of Nick Jonas with a nervous expression.

Priyanka Chopra looks after Parineeti

Parineeti and Priyanka were last residing together in London when Parineeti got her first jab of COVID-19 vaccination. On July 14, Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of her after getting vaccinated. In the caption, she wrote, "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. 📸 @priyankachopra . #Pfizer . P.S. To all those extra smart people in the comments .... selfies get inverted. LEFT ARM it is. 😊".

On the work front, Parineeti is currently working on some projects. The details about her upcoming movies are under wraps. However, the actor promised her fans some upcoming announcements via Instagram. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.