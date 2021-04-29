Priyanka Chopra Pledges Support To India Amid COVID Surge, Sets Up Fundraiser

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic creates havoc in India, actress Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and recorded a video while pledging her support to the country. The actress spoke about the dire repercussions of COVID in the country while sharing her thoughts on the critical supply of medical aid, shortage of beds in ICUs, less oxygen supply, and many more. Priyanka in a bid to extend her support to the people has set up a ‘fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing COVID relief.’

Priyanka Chopra starts fundraiser to help India

In the video, Priyanka spoke about the grim situation in the country and said, “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

Continuing, she explained, “We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you.”

The 38-year-old global sensation also briefed her fans and followers about the fundraiser campaign that she initiated with GiveIndia. Sharing details about the same, she wrote, “Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.”

Priyanka also revealed that her singer husband Nick Jonas has also pledged to help India and has contributed to the cause and ‘will continue to’. She also talked about how ‘heartening’ it is to see so many people stepping up to do their bit to help. Earlier, Priyanka wrote about the uncertain conditions prevailing in India and urged US president Joe Biden to send ‘vaccine to India urgently’ to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

