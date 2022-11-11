Priyanka Chopra Poses With Daughter Malti As Mother-daughter Duo Get Ready For Christmas

Priyanka Chopra finally returned to Los Angeles following her brief visit to India and has been sharing pictures alongside her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor is getting into the festive spirit as December approaches, and was seen flaunting the Christmas decorations at her home while spending time with her daughter. In the latest photos shared on social media, Priyanka can be seen sitting near the fireplace with Malti, soaking in the festive vibe.

Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti get into the Christmas spirit

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 11, Priyanka dropped glimpses from her lavish home decked with a huge Christmas tree that was adorned by fairy lights. In the second picture, Priyanka could be seen holding Malti in her arms as they sat near the fireplace. “It’s beginning to look a lot like…” she wrote in the caption. Take a look.

After her arrival in LA, Priyanka also shared a family photo on Instagram featuring Nick and Malti. The Citadel actor was seen cuddling their daughter as Nick looked on. sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Home" followed by a trail of emoticons.

During her stay in India, Priyanka was busy with promotional events for her haircare brand following which she travelled to Lucknow for a field trip as part of her association with UNICEF. The actor stepped out to see the work being done by the organisation in ending violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh and also interacted with kids at Anganwadi centres and schools.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The all-female-led road-trip movie comes from the makers of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She will next be seen in Russo Brothers-backed Citadel as well as in the Hollywood project Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka's last release was The Matrix Resurrections.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)