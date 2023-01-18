Priyanka Chopra Praises Pakistan's Oscar Contender 'Joyland'; 'Truly A Joy To Watch'

Priyanka Chopra, who recently hosted the official screening of India's 'Chhello Show' for Oscars, praised Pakistan's 'Joyland' which too is in the race. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle and said it was a true joy to watch the Pakistani film.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story, Priyanka wrote: "Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must-watch."

Check out a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story below:

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted the official screening of Pan Nalin's 'Chhello show' aka 'The Last Film Show' in Los Angeles, India's official entry to the Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures of herself from the screening that also featured filmmaker Pan Nalin and star child actor Bhavin Rabari.

'Chhello Show' is a Gujarati film, produced under an Indo-French banner. The film revolves around a child Samay and his fascination with filmmaking.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post below:



More on Joyland

'Joyland', written and directed by Saim Sadiq, is an Urdu and Punjabi-language Pakistani drama. 'Joyland' is Pakistan's official entry for Oscars. It also marks the directorial debut of Saim Sadiq.

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' is also the first Pakistani movie to be premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The film, starring Ali Junejo, Rast Farooq, Alina Khan, Salmaan Peerzada and Sarwat Gilani, revolves around the Rana family whose patriarch yearns for the birth of another boy.

'Joyland' also became the first Pakistani film to be shortlisted under the Best International Feature film at the 95th Academy Awards.

