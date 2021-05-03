Priyanka Chopra Praises Sonu Sood To Sanjay Dutt's Post For Nargis: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 3, 2021. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas praising Sonu Sood for his philanthropic work to Sanjay Dutt remembering his mother Nargis on her death anniversary, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood news

Priyanka Chopra hails Sonu Sood's COVID-19 work

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video posted by Sonu Sood, where the Happy New Year actor can be seen requesting the state or central government to provide free education to all those children who have lost their parents because of COVID-19. The actor emphasized that these kids should get an education from school till college, without any cost. Her caption read, "Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead. I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright."

Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt's mother, Nargis Dutt passed away at the age of 51 on May 3, 1981, after fighting with pancreatic cancer. Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and shared a post remembering his mother. Sharing a throwback black and white picture from his childhood, featuring Nargis, Sanjay said that he misses his mother every day. He wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

R Madhavan's latest post on the mental health of children

Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and penned a note urging all to spare a thought for young children at home, and ensure they feel comfortable and safe. He further highlighted the importance of explaining the ongoing pandemic situation to children so that they can fight back the disease and emerge stronger than before. Madhavan wrote that amid all the chaos regarding the disease, children are the ones who are going through a lot and need to be assured about their safety.

In all This chaos, uncertainty, and stress please spare a thought for the young kids at home.Their world has become frightening and they have are being mostly neglected.Explain to them what is happening and make sure that they feel comforted and secure what we fight this battle. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 1, 2021

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post

Director and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to tease her fans with the song Bade Ache Lagte Hain and hinted at a sequel to the very popular television drama. Kapoor shared a small video clip on her IG story earlier today. She can be seen listening to the Bade Ache Lagte Hain song on the car radio and asked, "Should we?? Again??"

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post about the human spirit

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on the human spirit and how it prevails every single time. She shared a picture of herself staring into space and wrote, "My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath...mourning the loss of loved ones...struggling to make a living...the plight of daily wage workers...all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness ðŸ™. And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!! â¤ï¸"

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt official Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.