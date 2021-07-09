Priyanka Chopra Raises $1.3m For COVID Relief In India; Gates' Foundation Matches Amount

The second wave of COVID-19 created chaos across the nation, but numerous heroes came forward to help the affected persons. Among them were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who launched a fund-raiser to aid those battling the shortage of oxygen and providing essentials to the underprivileged. The couple raised $1.3 million (over Rs 9.6 crore) through her fundraiser and also announced that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was matching a similar amount to help them in their endeavour.

Priyanka Chopra raises $1.3 million for COVID relief, gets Gates’ support

Priyanka shared that the contributions from people had accumulated close to $ 1.3 million and conveyed her gratitude to the donors. “Your valiant efforts will now have a bigger impact,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Quantico star also was ‘grateful’ to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation who came forward to support their efforts in matching an amount close to their contributions, $1 million, through the ‘Together for India’ initiative.

Their tasks not just involved providing healthcare and basic requirements, but also efforts towards accelerating vaccination in the country, by providing a workforce for the process.

The ‘Desi Girl’ shared that they had arranged 800 oxygen concentrators., 500 oxygen cylinders, food for 29,000 people, 893 ration kits for kids affected by cancer and help to get 6000 people vaccinated, via the money raised in partnership with Give India Foundation.

Bollywood stars turn heroes in battle against COVID-19

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma was another couple that raised over Rs 10 crore, and providing Rs 11.39 crore for the battle against COVID-19. Sonu Sood was another star who made headlines, setting up oxygen plants, providing jobs to those affected by the pandemic. Right from Huma Qureshi helping the setting up of a COVID facility in Delhi to Mika Singh providing food to street dwellers, Bollywood celebs stepped up to the challenge .

