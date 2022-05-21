Priyanka Chopra Raises Her 'cool Quotient' With Swanky Ride Gifted By 'best Husband' Nick

Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never cease to keep fans in awe of them with their sweet gestures toward each other. The Quantico star recently posted a picture of herself in a swanky car gifted by Nick, quipping how it raised her 'cool quotient'.

The swanky all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had the words ‘Mrs Jonas’ marked on it, with Priynak exuding boss lady vibes as she sat on the driver's seat. The picture comes from the sets of her upcoming web series Citadel, which also stars GOT star Richard Madden in the lead role.

Priyanka Chopra raises her 'cool quotient' with swanky ride gifted by Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, May 21, Priyanka flaunted her uber-cool ride as she posed inside the steel grey vehicle. In the caption, she wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel. (sic)" Take a look.

Priyanka has been treating fans with BTS glimpses from Citadel and dropped a picture of her spy avatar with blood smeared all over her face.

In the caption, Priyanka mentioned, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife. (sic)"

For the uninitiated, the Russo Brothers series Citadel is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka had wrapped up the show's earlier schedule in December, only to start working shortly after welcoming her daughter Malti. Nick and Priyanka's little one was born through surrogacy in January and spent 100 days in NICU before coming home to her parents.

In a heartfelt note on mother's day, Priyanka dropped Malti's first picture and wrote, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"

On the work front, Priyanka will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is being helmed by Farhan Akhtar, while Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are bankrolling it. The project will reportedly go on floors in September this year.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)