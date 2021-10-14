Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh Shower Love On Anushka Sharma's Post With Vamika

Anushka Sharma recently treated her fans with an adorable photo of her and her daughter Vamika. The actor posted the picture on the occasion of Navratri's eighth day, Maha Ashtami, and also mentioned Vamika as her strength. While the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor's fans were drooling over the photo, several celebrities were also delighted to see the picture. Here is how several celebrities, including Anushka's Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo.

Anushka Sharma recently took the internet by storm with an adorable photo of her with her daughter Vamika. As Vamika means Goddess Durga, the actor penned a special note for her toddler on the occasion of Navratri. She wrote, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami." The actor's fans and friends were in awe of Vamika's cute picture. Priyanka Chopra showered the mother-daughter duo with love and reacted with a heart and evil eye emoticon. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was awestruck by the cuteness of the photo as he wrote, "Oh-lay!" and added a series of heart emojis in his comment. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "So Precious," in her comment. Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy and several other celebrities also poured love on Anushka and Vamika's picture.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photos with Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently spent nearly three months in the UK with their daughter. The couple went to several family picnics in the parks. On Vamika's six month birthday, Anushka gave her followers a sneak peek into their picnic.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple named their daughter after Goddess Durga. They unveiled their daughter's name through an adorable Instagram post. Anushka shared a family photo via the social media app and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

