Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Siddharth's Pics With Rumoured Girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth who turned a year older on July 13, received special wishes from his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Neelam took to Instagram and posted a mushy picture of the couple along with a few childhood ones. Soon after Neelam shared the bunch of pictures, Priyanka was quick to react to the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra reacts on brother's pics with rumoured girlfriend

Although the couple has made quite a few public appearances together, they are yet to make their relationship official. The pictures were from some of their romantic getaways while the rest were of Siddharth from his childhood days. While captioning the post, she quoted one of the sayings by Maza Dohta that reads, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you. #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform’ No sooner did she share the pictures on her Instagram, comments started flooding in from all directions. Priyanka who was awestruck by the pictures left a few emojis of heart, lovestruck, claps, and fire under the post.

Siddharth too was so floored by Neelam's birthday post that he commented with multiple emojis. On the other hand, Priyanak wished her brother an adorable throwback picture from their childhood shenanigans here the two siblings can be seen enjoying on the beach. , "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you 🥳 wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89 (sic)” Priyanka Chopra captioned the post.

Earlier, Siddharth Chopra was in a relationship with Ishita Dutta. However, due to reasons best known to them, their wedding was called off. However, a couple of weeks back, Ishita tied the knot in London. Ishita and Siddharth's Roka ceremony took place in 2019 which was attended by close family members and friends. According to various media reports, the wedding was called off due to Ishita undergoing emergency surgery ahead of the wedding. Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Ishita had called off their wedding a couple of years ago. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. The entire family, including Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra, had come down to Mumbai for the celebrations. Ishita later moved back to London.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/NEELAMUPADHYAY/Instagram

