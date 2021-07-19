Priyanka Chopra Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Celebrities In Bollywood Industry

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra received many wishes from celebrities on her 39th birthday on Sunday. From Anil Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif have taken to social media to wish happy birthday to Miss World 2000. Anil Kapoor posted a picture from the memory of the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story and wrote,

"Happy birthday Priyanka....May you keep breaking boundaries forever. Lots of love."

Katrina Kaif recalled her dance practice classes with Priyanka at guruji's classes and wrote,

"From our days at guruji, how I used to dread your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and night out, every time we meet. Its always a blast-keeping riding higher and higher."

Actor Sonam Kapoor also posted an adorable post for her birthday and wrote,

"Keep conquering the world and breaking the glas ceiling everytime. Stay empowered....lots of love."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently shooting in London for her upcoming spy series Citadel, surprised everyone with her bloody-faced selfie from the sets. Shooting for one of the scenes, she had fake blood spattered on her face. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing the image on Instagram, she wrote, "Ha! You should see the other guy!". She also added hashtags like 'set life', 'actor's life', 'wake up and makeup', and 'Citadel'. Have a look at the picture.

The series is currently in production in the United Kingdom and is scheduled to stream in January 2022. The series will include spinoff sets in Italy, India, and Mexico. The makers, Joe, and Anthony Russo are also known for creating Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Priyanka and Richard will headline the US version which is being called the 'mothership' of the project. The series has been described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center". Earlier this year, the Russo brothers, in an interview with Indianexpress.com, stated that Priyanka is an 'incredible star' and that they think she was 'amazing'. At the same time, they also mentioned that they just had a table read about the show, that they were 'proud' of the show. They also couldn't contain their excitement about the audience watching the series.

(IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA-INSTA)

