Priyanka Chopra received a thoughtful present from producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor, giving the global star a 'taste of home'. In a recent Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture of Indian delicacies and snacks like 'khakhra' and 'poha' among other things sent across by Boney and Khushi, further calling the duo 'so kind' for putting in the effort.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, August 25, the Quantico star shared a picture of various snacks like Khakra, Poha and more spread out on a table. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!" Take a look.

Priyanka's love for Indian food is well known by her fans and well-wishers, with the actor also having her own Indian eatery named Sona in New York. Priyanka is quite active on social media, giving fans a constant sneak-peek into her personal and professional life.

She recently shared adorable pictures alongside her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti, where the mother-daughter duo could be seen engaging in quality time. One picture showed Malti resting on her mom's lap, while the other glimpse featured her tiny feet stroking Priyanka's face. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Love like no other."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The duo shared the news of the baby's arrival with a joint statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink. She also has the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden as well as It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan in the pipeline.

