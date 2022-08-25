Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Receives Indian Snacks From Boney Kapoor And Khushi; Calls Them 'so Kind'

Priyanka Chopra received a bunch of Indian snacks from producer Boney Kapoor and his little one Khushi Kapoor, giving the global star a 'taste of home'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Priyanka Chopra, Boney Kapoor-Khushi

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHUSHI05K/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA


Priyanka Chopra received a thoughtful present from producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor, giving the global star a 'taste of home'. In a recent Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture of Indian delicacies and snacks like 'khakhra' and 'poha' among other things sent across by Boney and Khushi, further calling the duo 'so kind' for putting in the effort. 

Priyanka Chopra gets 'a taste of home' by Boney Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, August 25, the Quantico star shared a picture of various snacks like Khakra, Poha and more spread out on a table. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!" Take a look.

Priyanka's love for Indian food is well known by her fans and well-wishers, with the actor also having her own Indian eatery named Sona in New York. Priyanka is quite active on social media, giving fans a constant sneak-peek into her personal and professional life. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops adorable glimpse of daughter Malti Marie with her 'choti nani'

She recently shared adorable pictures alongside her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti, where the mother-daughter duo could be seen engaging in quality time. One picture showed Malti resting on her mom's lap, while the other glimpse featured her tiny feet stroking Priyanka's face. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Love like no other."

READ | Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja as they welcome baby boy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The duo shared the news of the baby's arrival with a joint statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares adorable glimpses of quality time with Malti; ‘Love like no other'

On the work front,  Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink. She also has the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden as well as It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan in the pipeline. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra remembers father on birth anniversary with throwback pic; 'We miss you'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHUSHI05K/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)

READ | Priyanka Chopra honours 'legend' Kobe Bryant on NBA star's birth anniversary; Shares video
First Published:
COMMENT