Priyanka Chopra became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador n 2016 and has been working with the organization for more than a decade. The actor recently shed light on the struggles girls face in the world and even revealed how UNICEF is working to make sure every girl could access all her rights.

Priyanka Chopra sheds light on girls’ rights on International Day of the Girl 2022

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip depicting glimpses of the girls who continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental well-being, and the protections needed for life without child marriage and gender-based violence. In the caption, she penned a motivational note about the same as she observed the International Day of the Girl 2022. She even informed everyone about how UNICEF was working to make sure every girl can access all her rights including Quality and dignified health care, Freedom from child marriage, Protection from violence and Skills for the future.

She wrote, “Today is #InternationalDayOfTheGirl… and although it’s a day that is being recognised, there is so much that still needs to be done to improve the lives of girls across the world. These girls continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental well-being, and the protections needed for life without child marriage and gender-based violence. The fundamental right to CHOOSE, LEARN, and LEAD, should be THEIRS. Every single day, @unicef is working to make sure every girl can access all her rights, including - Quality and dignified health care. - Freedom from child marriage. - Protection from violence. - Skills for the future. On #DayoftheGirl, and every day, repeat after us: Every girl can, and she will!” (sic)

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra earlier addressed the UN General Assembly in New York and dropped glimpses of the same on social media with a thoughtful note. She even shared pictures of her posing with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra