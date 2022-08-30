Priyanka Chopra Reflects On Her Approach To Failures In 40s; 'I Still Cry With My Family'

Global star Priyanka Chopra had her share of ups and downs in her reel and real life. While the actor is currently embracing motherhood, she recently opened up about her failures in life and how she approaches the same with strength. She even reflected on how she deals with failures in her 40s and stated how she came out stronger as compared to her 20s.

Priyanka Chopra talks about how she handles her failures

According to a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra talked about her failures in life revealing that she has had multiple things in life that didn't work out and adding how she doesn't rest on her failures, she said, “I have had multiple things that haven’t worked out in my life, I mean I just don’t talk about them. I am not someone who rests on my failures. I believed, they are natural part of life and failure will happen to every single person. It’s what you do after failure that makes you the person that you’ll become and yes I do think as I am getting older."

While reflecting on her approach to failure in her 40s, she mentioned that it still hurts her and she still cries with her family. However, she gets up stronger than she would have in her 20s because she built a career where she feels a lot more comfortable about the woman she had become, the opportunities that she had, the career that she had been able to create and the love and faith the audience had given her over time. Stating further, Priyanka Chopra added how she has had consistent support and mentioned how one just needs to believe in themselves a lot more when one does something.

She stated, “I am 40 now, I think about it my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family and I really feel very shitty but you know I get up faster, I get up stronger than I would have in my 20s and I think that is now because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable about the woman that I have become, the opportunities that I have, the career that I have been able to create, the love and faith, the audience have given me over time and people who know about me, who care about me, I have had consistent support. You believe in yourself a lot more when you do something for a long time. And yes, of course, from where I started out to now, I’m a very different person and have learned a lot more.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to feature in the Hollywood spy thriller series Citadel, the romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra