As Ukraine on Friday marked 100 days of a strong defense against the invading Russian army, global star Priyanka Chopra reflected her thoughts on the miseries of the people. The actor called for unanimous support from the people while requesting the need to keep the children 'safe amid conflict and COVID-19."

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between two warring nations have led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. As the ongoing war entered day 100, actor Priyanka Chopra looked back at the agony and sufferings of the people who turned into refugees.

Priyanka Chopra seeks support for children amid the Russia-Ukraine war

In her thought-provoking note on the Instagram story, the actor extended support to UNICEF's charitable cause 'Support the children' where the global organisation will ensure that Ukraine's children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and protection.

The actor in her note mentioned how the ongoing war in Ukraine has created a child protection crisis of epic proportions. She also wrote how the war in Ukraine has caused 'one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since world war II."

Further, she wrote, "As families do everything they can to keep children safe amid conflict and COVID-19, this is what UNICEF is doing to support children." According to the official website of UNICEF, the organisation along with its ambassadors is reaching vulnerable children and families who have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries from two dozen "Blue Dot" support centers strategically located along transit routes. "Blue Dots are an integral part of the UN's broader inter-agency refugee response plan for the region," the website mentioned.

100 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, on the 100th day of the catastrophe, UN assistance organisations released figures indicating the magnitude of the devastation. According to World Food Programme estimates, the grain blockade and rising food prices have increased poverty for 1.7 billion people globally, while the number of people facing "acute hunger" is predicted to rise by 47 million. Almost 14 million people (almost one-third of Ukraine's population) have been forced to flee, and nearly 5 million children's schooling has been disrupted.

