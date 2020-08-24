Priyanka Chopra Misses Father On 70th Birth Anniversary, Calls Him ‘forever Cheerleader'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra on his 70th death anniversary. The actress shared a throwback memory to wish him while calling him her “cheerleader.” The Baywatch actress shared a video on Twitter of her father accepting an award on her behalf and called him her ‘forever cheerleader’.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his birth anniversary

In the video, Dr Ashok Chopra can be seen accepting the award on behalf o his daughter, and in his acceptance speech, he said “I am so happy to accept this award on behalf of my daughter. My little child, I wish she could be here. I would like to dedicate this award to all those artists who come from a small town. They believe in God and they believe in themselves and by their mere great determination and talent, they make their mark.” While captioning the adorable video, the actress wrote, “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad.”

My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUEiDFRPFw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 23, 2020

Scores of her fans were quick enough to shower their love on the emotional video shared by the actress. One f the users hailed the actress for creating her mark in Hollywood and Bollywood. The follower also praised her and wrote that her father would be proud of her today. Another fan of the actress wrote that her father would be proud of his daughter who is doing so well for herself. A third user chimed in and commented that Priyanka Chopra has achieved this position where she is today with her hard work and struggle. Another user lauded her efforts and wrote that the actress has worked so hard that she has made her name as a global sensation and made the country proud of her.

I believe he is still looking after you by finding you a soulmate that is a lot like him. A gentleman, a singer, a man with a pure heart who happens to be your 2nd biggest chearleader after Dr Ashok. Bless you, PC ❤️ — 𝓢 (@surrenderaashiq) August 23, 2020

Seeing your success, do you have pride in the whole country and you deserve this, even if you have achieved the position, you will have to think good, be great, I am your great fan @priyankachopra Mam 🤗🤗🤗 — Mr_Surya (@Mr_Surya_360) August 23, 2020

I'm sure he is very proud of the woman you are and always is looking at you with that smile saying that's my little child! ♥️🙏🏼 — Np Legacy | Legendary lovers ♥️🔥 (@NpLegacy) August 23, 2020

You dad must be feeling very proud of you and your achievements, and showering his blessings on the woman we know as the Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) August 23, 2020

The Sky is Pink actress who lost her father to cancer in 2013. She was extremely close to him and even has “daddy’s li’l girl” tattooed on her wrist. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. As for her upcoming projects, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the fourth installment of Matrix Film series titled Matrix 4. Apart from this, she will also share screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao for a Netflix movie named The White Tiger which is based on a popular novel name under the same title.

