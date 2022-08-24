Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father On Birth Anniversary With Throwback Pic; 'We Miss You'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is indeed her 'Daddy's little girl' and the actor leaves no stone unturned in remembering him on special occasions. On the actor's late father Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary, Priyanka took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with fans.

The actor has always been close to her father who passed away at the age of 64 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Today, to mark her father's 72nd birth anniversary, the Sky is Pink actor penned a special note with a throwback picture while confessing how much she misses him each day.

Priyanka Chopra shares special post on father's birth anniversary

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture where the young little actor can be seen sitting in the snow with her father as they play with each other. While Chopra donned multiple layers of sweaters with a cute cap, her father was seen wearing a jacket paired with black trousers and a red cap.

While captioning the picture and wishing her father, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday.” Her husband Nick who has always made it a point to support her wife reacted to the post and dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

For those unaware, In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka has said that she got the tattoo 'Daddy's Lil girl' in honour of her father. It is in Ashok’s handwriting. The actor who has been quite vocal about her bond with her father had earlier opened up about dealing with his sudden death in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on the latter’s show Super Soul and added that it changed her ‘relationship with God.'

When Oprah asked the actor when her faith was tested the most, Priyanka said, “I think around the death of my dad. I was very angry. I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who welcomed her daughter Maltie Marie with her husband Nick this year has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. The actor will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra