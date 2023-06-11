Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Father On His 10th Death Anniversary, Performs Puja

Priyanka Chopra performed a puja at her house in remembrance of her father Ashok Chopra on his 10th death anniversary on June 10. The actress shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas sharing a special moment with her grandfather. Sharing the picture, the actress expressed how much she misses her father.

In the picture, Malti can be seen sitting in front of Ashok Chopra's photo and reaching out to the lighted lamp. The late doctor was seen in his defense uniform in the photo pasted on the wall. Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra conducted the puja ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. Check the picture below:

(Malti Marie Jonas looking at her grandfather's picture. | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's bond with her father

(Toddler Priyanka Chopra enjoying the snow with her father Ashok Chopra. | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared a close bond with her late father Ashok Chopra and has never hesitated to express her love for him. She even got a tattoo on her wrist that read Daddy's Lil Girl to bring out her emotions to perfection. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she talked about losing her father to cancer. She said that around the time of her father's death, she felt a certain kind of anger and her dynamics with God changed a bit. However, soon she realised that maybe that was God's way of helping her find her salvation. She felt like it was a test.

She said that she went to every temple, prayed to every Lord, met every doctor, and even flew her father abroad just to get him cured. However, she ended up feeling helpless. Nevertheless, she stood by him as he was the one who supported her to achieve her ambitions and dreams. Priyanka Chopra's father died back in 2013 due to cancer. He used to work in the Indian Army as a physician.