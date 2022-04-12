Priyanka Chopra never fails to embrace the presence of strong women in her life. She has often mentioned how her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has always worked hard and raised her children along with handling a medical career. The actor recently looked back on her family celebrating her maternal grandmother's birthday and shared some childhood pictures. Along with the post, Priyanka also penned an emotional note as she remembered her Nani on the latter's birth anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daily life with her 76 million Instagram followers. After having a fun time with her "girls and pups" in LA, the actor recently looked back on her childhood as she remembered her maternal grandmother. The actor dropped some adorable throwback pictures from Nani's birthday and penned how she has always been grateful to have "strong maternal figures" in her life.

In the photos, a young Priyanka was seen seated on a bed with her Nani, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and cousin, Priyam Mathur. Priyanka looked cute in a purple t-shirt, red skirt and a ponytail. She also shared a picture of her feeding cake to her Nani. In the caption, the actor wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday." She further mentioned how her Nani raised her and penned, "She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani." In concluding the note, Priyanka Chopra complimented her cousin and wrote, "Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?"

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Global star Priyanka Chopra is a busy actor and has several projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen portraying Sati in the fourth instalment of The Matrix series Matrix: Resurrections. She is now all set to star in the forthcoming romance drama Text For You. The actor also has Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, in her kitty. Apart from these, Ending Things, a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter are more of her projects.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra